Auburn University’s Summer Commencement Ceremonies Postponed Indefinitely

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University has announced that commencement ceremonies have been postponed indefinitely.

School officials say recent travel restrictions and concerns with large crowds led to the decision.

However, families can visit campus Saturday August 8th to celebrate their graduate. Here are some ways you can do that:

Campus buildings will be open and academic deans will be available to greet graduates and families. Colleges and schools will communicate specific times to their graduates.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. graduates and families will have the opportunity to visit Jordan-Hare Stadium. Once inside, graduates can wear their regalia, scan their name card and have their name displayed on the video board where Auburn University Photographic Services will be available to shoot official photos.

Other campus venues, including the Auburn Arena, AU Bookstore, Student Center and Samford Hall, will be open to visitors.

All summer 2020 graduates will receive a commemorative gift box that includes a copy of The Auburn Creed, an alumni pin, copies of the commencement program, a gameday button and an Auburn University print.