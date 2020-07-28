Good Trouble? Protesters Arrested near Alabama State Capital

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police made several arrest outside of the state capital on Tuesday.

Protesters attempted to spray paint the street in front of the capital steps.

The protest was sponsored by the group S.O.S. also known as Save Ourselves.

Throughout the spring and summer the group has held protest for medicaid expansion on the capital steps.

Earlier this month, at least three members of the group were arrested for spray painting “black lives matter” and “expand medicaid” on the same street.

Tuesdays protest was quickly cut short when MPD had to stop protesters from spray painting on the street again.

In total nine people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

According to one protester, the charges were dropped and they were not officially charged with a crime.