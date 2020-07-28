Huntingdon College Fall Sports Will Move to Spring 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

Huntingdon College has announced that its fall sports programs, including football, will move to spring 2021. That decision was made by its conference, the USA South Athletic Conference.

In a statement, the USA South Athletic Conference says its presidents have voted unanimously to postpone all fall sports conference competition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sports involved are football, soccer, volleyball and cross country.

The conference says the factors involved are the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the South, as well as the availability, cost and feasibility of testing for student athletes.

“While our member institutions maintain the freedom to address athletics as they see best on their individual campuses this fall, the NCAA recommendations especially related to testing that came out recently were a real game changer for our 18 conference schools collectively,” detailed Dr. Tom Hart, USA South Commissioner. “We will begin work immediately to develop a strategic plan that allows for fall conference sports competition to return in some capacity in the spring provided public health conditions improve in the coming months.”

There is still an opportunity for athletes to practice and compete this fall. The conference says those decisions would be made by the individual schools and would not be scheduled by USA South.

“We have been in conversation for months with our conference partners about how we might collectively achieve the shared goal of a traditional fall sports season,” stated Huntingdon President J. Cameron West. “Ultimately, the continued spread of COVID-19 and guidance from the NCAA led to this decision to move our fall athletic seasons to the spring semester. In so doing, we focus on the health and wellness of everyone associated with our College community.”

“I know this is deeply disappointing for our fall student-athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, the marching band, and the families of all of these Hawks. All of us at Huntingdon appreciate and respect the many contributions to campus life these groups provide our campus community in the fall. Although we will have a unique fall semester, we remain fully committed to providing opportunities on campus for our student-athletes to prepare to be successful during the spring semester.”

Veteran head football coach Mike Turk offered remarks on the postponement of the fall season to the spring. “Given all that we know, this decision makes sense,” stated Turk. “Whether we play in the fall, winter, spring or summer, we’re going to be ready to play football. As important as playing and competing are to our team, I know our players share the desire to be back on campus and to be together. Our team is a family. We’ve overcome adversity before and we’ll overcome this together as a family.”