Miami Marlins Suspend Play Through Weekend Because of Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Major League Baseball has suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies will remain idled by the coronavirus pandemic until Friday.

Meanwhile, the rest of baseball forges ahead with some trepidation.

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun says there’s real fear and anxiety among players, and they’ve found it very difficult to focus on baseball at all.

In the wake of a virus outbreak that has infected half the Marlins’ team, Braun says MLB players are constantly assessing whether they should keep playing. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the season could be in jeopardy.

