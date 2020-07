by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they need your help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police say Ezra Redden was last seen on June 19 in the area of Hickory Street in Montgomery.

Police say he is 4’3″ tall and weighs 60 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ezra Redden, call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 215-7867 or call 911.