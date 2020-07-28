On Your Side: A Warning about Getting Seeds in the Mail

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries has a warning if you get unsolicited seeds in the mail from China.

State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate says people from Alabama and several other states have reported getting the seeds in the mail. The seeds are often labeled as jewelry.

Pate says the seeds could be of invasive plants or be harmful to livestock.

“We’re doing a toxicology report on the seeds, looking at what could be on the seeds. It could be harmful, so you just don’t want to hold them. I wouldn’t take them out of the package,” Pate told Alabama News Network.

Pate says the department should have test results back by the end of the week.

You’re asked to report any seeds you get in the mail that you weren’t expecting. Don’t open them.