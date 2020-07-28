Twelve People Running to Become Selma’s Next Mayor

by Alabama News Network Staff

There are twelve candidates each hoping to become the next mayor of Selma. The city election is August 25.

Current Mayor Darrio Melton is not seeking a second term. He made the announcement on Facebook earlier this month.

Here are the people who have qualified for the race:

Tremayne Gorden

Robert Green

Miah Jackson

Cleophus Mann

James Perkins, Jr.

Clyde Richardson

Yusuf Salaam

Harvard T. Spencer

Turkesa Sullivan

Renarda White

Randy Williams

John Willoughby

Besides the mayor’s race, there are also races for city council and the Selma school board. See the complete ballot below:

Ballot for Selma City Elections August 25, 2020 Election