U.S. Space and Rocket Center Could Close Permanently Due to a Lack of Money

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville says it could be forced to close permanently because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is Alabama’s top paid tourist attraction.

It has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $1.5 million it says it needs. Otherwise, it is possible the U.S. Space and Rocket Center could close at the end of October.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is home to Space Camp, an educational program that has attracted nearly one million children and adults since it began in 1982. But Space Camp is struggling after being shut down for four months because of the pandemic and having only limited attendance since restarting.

U.S. Space and Rocket Center officials say if they can meet their fundraising goal, the facility would remain open and Space Camp could return next spring.

U.S. Space and Rocket Center GoFundMe page

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)