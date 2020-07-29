AEA Surveys Educators on COVID-19 Concerns

by Andrew James

A new survey from the Alabama Education Association gives us a look at educators concerns about returning to the classroom this year.

The AEA got close to 41,000 responses to the survey. It covered many topics including reopening plans, masks, social distancing and buses. Here are some of the results:

65% of those asked are very uncomfortable returning to school buildings this year

62% believe schools should reopen with the remote learning option only for the upcoming school year

36% of educators say they have considered leaving the profession or retiring early because of COVID-19

63% are in favor of mandatory masks for students

To see the full survey click here.