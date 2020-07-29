AEA Surveys Educators on COVID-19 Concerns

Andrew James,
Posted:

by Andrew James

A new survey from the Alabama Education Association gives us a look at educators concerns about returning to the classroom this year.

Ap 740924009392

The AEA got close to 41,000 responses to the survey.  It covered many topics including reopening plans, masks, social distancing and buses.  Here are some of the results:

  • 65% of those asked are very uncomfortable returning to school buildings this year
  • 62% believe schools should reopen with the remote learning option only for the upcoming school year
  • 36% of educators say they have considered leaving the profession or retiring early because of COVID-19
  • 63% are in favor of mandatory masks for students

To see the full survey click here.

Categories: News
Tags: , ,

Related Posts