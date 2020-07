Governor Ivey Extends Safer At Home Order Until August 31

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey has extended the Safer At Home Order until August 31st. The mandatory mask mandate will remain in effect until August 31st as well.

The only change Governor Ivey is making to the Safer At Home is that students from second grade to college will be required to wear face covering for in person schooling.