Macon County Offices Reopen After Closing Due to Multiple Employees Testing Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Acting Macon County Commission Chairman Miles Robinson Sr., Sheriff Andre Brunson and EMA / Homeland Security Director Frank H. Lee have deemed all Macon County offices safe to reopen. The Courthouse and Annex were closed last week due to multiple employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The Macon County Courthouse and Annex reopened Wednesday, July 29.

All offices and court proceedings will resume, however there will be limited access to some offices .

Officials are requiring all persons entering all of our Macon County facilities to wear face coverings.