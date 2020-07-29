UPDATE: Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE:

An emergency missing child alert has been canceled, after it was was issued Tuesday evening. Monday Morning, the agency reported the child was found safely. Police say Ezra Redden was last seen on June 19th in the area of Hickory Street in Montgomery. The canceled emergency missing child alert did not say where the child was found, or specify what lead authorities to issue the alert on Tuesday.

ALEA has cancelled an Emergency Missing Child Alert. pic.twitter.com/NXkGafQftZ — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) July 29, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

Montgomery police say they need your help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police say Ezra Redden was last seen on June 19 in the area of Hickory Street in Montgomery.

Police say he is 4’3″ tall and weighs 60 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ezra Redden, call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 215-7867 or call 911.