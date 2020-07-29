Perry Co. School Board Approves Reopening Plan Amid Pandemic

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The plan to reopen schools in Perry County amid the COVID-19 pandemic — has officially been approved by the school board.

Superintendent Marcia Smiley says the first nine weeks of the school year will be virtual.

She says every student in the district has access to an ipad — but about twenty percent of them — don’t have internet access.

She says therefore a hundred individual hotspots are available for students without access to the internet.

The district is also using school buses to provide Wi-Fi for students who live in the county’s most rural communities.

“Fifty students at least can connect,” said Smiley.

“They can drive up and park and be able to access the internet. Some may be at a church, the fire station, maybe in a neighborhood. It just depends on where we can maximize the usage of the buses being parked there.”