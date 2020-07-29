PHOTOGRAPHER

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is looking for a team oriented, hardworking and multi-talented individual to work as a NEWS PHOTOGRAPHER for the local CBS affiliate, WAKA-TV and the local ABC affiliate WNCF-TV in Montgomery, AL. The ability to lift and carry 40 lbs. equipment on a daily basis is required. Job may also involve extended time sitting, standing, walking (to include up and down stairs), driving, and getting in and out of cars/vans. Work schedule is eight hours plus daily and requires weekend work as needed. Candidate must have experience operating ENG equipment. Some college or technical school training preferred. This is a full time position and offers benefits. Please send tape or link with resume to Human Resources, WAKA-TV, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109 or email jobs@waka.com. No phone calls, please. EOE.