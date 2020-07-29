Two People Killed in Single-Engine Plane Crash

by Jonathan Thomas

This morning, the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating a deadly plane crash in Baldwin County.

Loxley Fire Chief Tony Lovell confirms two people died in a single-engine plane crash Tuesday night on Interstate 10 near Styx River.

The U.S. Coast Guard said local air traffic control received a distress call about an aircraft going down. A Coast Guard helicopter happened to be on a training mission in the area and asked if they could help.