Two People Killed in Single-Engine Plane Crash
This morning, the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating a deadly plane crash in Baldwin County.
Loxley Fire Chief Tony Lovell confirms two people died in a single-engine plane crash Tuesday night on Interstate 10 near Styx River.
The U.S. Coast Guard said local air traffic control received a distress call about an aircraft going down. A Coast Guard helicopter happened to be on a training mission in the area and asked if they could help.