Typical Summertime Heat Coming Back

by Shane Butler



The rich supply of tropical moisture hovers over the state. This will fuel the occasional showers and storms passing through the area. We expect some areas to receive heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Clouds and rain activity have held the heat down just a bit but this will be changing during the latter half of the week. We see lower 90s coming back and sticking around until further notice.

Over the upcoming weekend, we return to a typical summertime setup. Partly sunny skies will give way to scat’d afternoon showers and storms. High temps will manage lower 90s with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Down in the tropics PTC #9 continues make its way westward. It’s yet to take on all tropical characteristics but its just a matter of time. We expect T.S. Isaias at any moment. The NHC continues to forecast it staying under hurricane strength. The system should be over south FL Saturday afternoon and then over south GA by early next week. This track would keep us on the westside and out of any severe weather threat.