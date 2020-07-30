Gov. Ivey Announces $50 Million Grant Program for Nonprofit and Faith-Based Organizations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced a $50 million grant program to support nonprofit and faith-based organizations who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alabama Nonprofit Grant Program and the Alabama Faith-Based Grant Program will be awarded to eligible applicants on a first-come-first-served basis up to a $25 million aggregate cap in each program.

“Nonprofits and faith-based organizations are truly the backbone of our great state,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Alabama relies on these entities to be equipped to serve our communities in ways where the state is either unable or incapable of doing so. Unfortunately, many of these groups often have a hard time keeping critical funds flowing in normal circumstances, and the pandemic has exponentially increased their struggle to remain operational. It is simply the right thing to do for our state to ensure Alabama nonprofits and faith-based organizations can recover in order to benefit the citizens they serve.”

Administered through the Department of Finance, the state of Alabama will offer cash grants in an amount up to $15,000 per Alabama-based nonprofit and faith-based entity that meet eligibility requirements.

Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to respond to and mitigate COVID-19. Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to support citizens, businesses, and non-profit and faith-based organizations of the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Relief Fund Information

Nonprofit Eligibility

Selection of Grants

Frequently Asked Questions

Faith-Based Eligibility

Selection of Grants

Frequently Asked Questions

For other questions, please contact the Coronavirus Relief Funds Office at 334-242-7063 or submissions@finance.alabama.gov.