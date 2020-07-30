Hot & Humid With Isolated Storms

by Shane Butler



Typical summertime weather conditions return and it looks like we’re in this weather pattern until further notice. Hot and humid with temps climbing into the 90s for highs. The ole treaded heat index will climb to just above 100. Rain chances will be rather slim over the next several days. Yes, there will be occasional pop up showers or storms but most miss out on them. We should continue in this weather setup through the weekend into most of next week.

Down in the tropics, T.S. Isaias makes its way westward towards the southeastern Bahamas. It will move through the central and northern Bahamas over the next few days. The east coast of Florida is line for the storm over the weekend. The NHC has the storm strengthening into a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday. The center is expected to stay east of Florida and that will keep the worst weather off shore. We don’t anticipate any direct impacts from this system at all.