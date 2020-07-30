President Trump Throws Out Idea of Delaying November Presidential Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Donald Trump is for the first time floating the idea of delaying the November’s presidential election, but the dates of presidential elections are set in federal law, and cannot be changed except by Congress.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

Trump’s tweet comes as he’s trailing in polls and on a day of bad economic news – the government reported that U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter, the worst quarterly plunge ever.

