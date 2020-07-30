President Trump Throws Out Idea of Delaying November Presidential Election
President Donald Trump is for the first time floating the idea of delaying the November’s presidential election, but the dates of presidential elections are set in federal law, and cannot be changed except by Congress.
On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”
There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.
Trump’s tweet comes as he’s trailing in polls and on a day of bad economic news – the government reported that U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter, the worst quarterly plunge ever.
