Suspect Identified in Wetumpka Cell Phone Theft Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wetumpka Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that a suspect has been positively identified as an offender in a Theft investigation.

On July 19, 2020, two unknown males entered a cell phone retail store. One male stole a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone and a Samsung Galaxy Active2 Watch. He was described as a white male wearing a black/white shirt, red shorts, black “A” ballcap, black shoes, and a multi patterned face mask. Wetumpka Investigators received information identifying the suspect from a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Investigator minutes after photos of the suspect was released by CrimeStoppers on July 24.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Chase Alan Hanger. Investigators have secured Theft of Property 2nd warrants against Chase Alan Hanger for the July 19th theft.

1/3 Suspect (24)

2/3 Chase A. Hanger

3/3 Chase Alan Hanger





The male wanted for theft was accompanied by a white male wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, ball cap and white shoes, but did not participate in the theft. He is no longer wanted for questioning by Law Enforcement.

Investigators are hoping that Hanger will see a CrimeStoppers release identifying him as the offender and turn himself over to authorities.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts Chase Alan Hanger, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!