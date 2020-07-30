Three Former President Speak at John Lewis’ Funeral

by Alabama News Network Staff

Three former presidents (Bill Clinton, George Bush, & Barack Obama) are in attendance at John Lewis’ funeral as he is mourned, revered and celebrated as an American hero at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The private funeral began Thursday morning after nearly a week of mourning that took him from his birthplace in Alabama to the nation’s capital of Washington to his final resting place in his home of Atlanta.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. In an essay that he asked to be published on the day of his funeral, Lewis urged others to continue to seek justice.

