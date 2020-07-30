WANTED: Authorities Searching for Man Accused of Choking Woman in Front of Her 9-Year-Old Son

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of Domestic Violence Offender Devonte Chequea Holloway. Holloway is described as being a 27-year-old black male, 5’10” ft. in height, weighing approximately 186lbs.

Investigators say Holloway got into a verbal argument with the victim that soon turned physical. During the altercation, the offender grabbed the victim by the throat and choked her front of her 9-year-old son.

The offender is wanted for Domestic Violence Strangulation or Suffocation.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devonte Chequea Holloway, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!