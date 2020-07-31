A Routine Summer Pattern To Start August

by Ben Lang

TODAY:

Low clouds hang around much of our area this morning, but expect these to break apart over time with a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Outside of a few stray showers or storms this afternoon, our area looks dry today. The heat index could be near or exceed 100° at times. Temperatures slowly fall into the low to mid 70s overnight under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

THIS WEEKEND:

A new month begins Saturday, but the weather remains unchanged. The chance for an afternoon shower or storm looks slightly better Saturday. High temperatures reach the low to mid 90s. Sunday looks similar, though the rain chance looks a bit lower. High temperatures reach the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK:

The first week of August will certainly feel like it, with highs in the low to mid 90s each day. Rain chances go up and down a bit, but look slightly better for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Widespread mid-90° heat is possible next Thursday and Friday afternoon.

TROPICS:

Isaias became a hurricane Thursday night. It has sustained winds of 80 mph, situated near the southern Bahamas. With a current northwest movement, it continues through the Bahamas tonight and early Saturday, possibly becoming a category 2 hurricane with max winds of 100 mph Friday night. It approaches the east Florida coast Saturday, but the latest forecast track from the NHC suggest it won’t make a landfall there. Instead, it turns northeast, skirting the southeast U.S coast through the weekend. It could make landfall near the North Carolina Outer Banks early next week, though as a slightly weaker Category 1 hurricane.

Isaias continues northeast from there, potentially hugging the northeast coastline at tropical storm strength all the way to Maine. Impacts to central and south Alabama are not expected.