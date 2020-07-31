Alabama ABC Board CAReer Fair Brings Out Hundreds

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama ABC Board took a creative approach to help people who are in need of a job.

“We actually had people waiting for us this morning when we opened at 9 a.m.,” ABC Board Human Resources Division Director Tonia Stephens said. “We’ve been busy all day. The number of people who came through exceeded our expectations. We were expecting 50 to 100 people, but we far exceeded that. We are glad we were able to do this for the community.”

On Friday, July 31, the ABC Board handed out state employment information to around 300 job seekers during its drive-thru job fair. The set-up allowed people to apply and discuss job opportunities without getting out of their car. Beyond the opportunity to earn a paycheck, ABC Board Payroll and Benefits manager Felicia Moseley said state jobs come with a host of benefits.

“Full-time employees have retirement and state insurance, which are both important,” she said. “Employees also have the benefit of 13 state holidays, accrued time off and much more.”

Stephens said the board has plans to take its CAReer Fair on the road.

“This is our first time holding a drive-thru career event,” she said. “It will definitely not be the last time. We already have a request to go down to Mobile and put this on. There are people who need jobs right now and are ready to get back to work. We want people to know we have a place for them at the ABC Board.”