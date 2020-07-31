Alabama COVID-19 Testing Results Turnaround Now Averaging Seven Days

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- Health officials in Alabama say a surge in Coronavirus cases has overwhelmed Alabama’s ability to provide test results within the expected 2- to 3-day turnaround.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the current turnaround time for most COVID-19 testing performed in Alabama by commercial laboratories and the state laboratory is now averaging about 7 days. The department asked health providers to limit testing to the “most vulnerable” and asked employers not to require employees to test negative for the virus before returning to work.

