Alabama National Fair to Go On as Planned

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to officials, the Alabama National Fair will go on as planned in October.

The fair has went on consecutively for 66 years.

Many are charities depend on the fair for donations. Thousands of dollars and hundreds of pounds of food are collected for charity at the fair.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, fair staff is taking extra precautions to keep patrons safe.

This year there will be no activity inside of Garrett Coliseum.

Cleaning crews will regularly disinfect restrooms and surfaces on the fairgrounds.

All people attending the fair, patrons and workers will be required to wear mask, and the coliseum staff will provide mask at the door for people without.

There will be fewer rides at the fair this year to help with social distancing.

Officials say state health orders, and the status of the coronavirus pandemic will determine if the date is pushed back.

The Alabama National Fair is from October 9th through 18th.

For more information CLICK HERE.