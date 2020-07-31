Lowndes County Area Chamber of Commerce Opens New Location

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday, July 31, the Lowndes County Area Chamber of Commerce (LCACOC), had their official ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony in the town of Hayneville. LCACOC’s slogan is: “45 Strong..Come Build With Us”.

LCACOC will promote workforce development, rural technology, affordable housing quality, and accessible healthcare. The chamber is currently asking for assistance is acquiring a 30-bed critical access hospital facility with an adjacent medical specialties clinic or ambulance care center.

The new location of LCACOC is 12 E. Tyson Road (County Rd. 26 and N. Tuskeena St on Al Hwy 21 N, in Hayneville).

1/4 IMG_3323

2/4 IMG_3319

3/4 IMG_3307

4/4 IMG_3306







The house was purchased by Rosa Timmons in 2016 for a business venture and she was approached by the Chamber for the house as the new location

The mission of LCACOC is to promote small business industry economic development tourism as well as historical and cultural Civil and voters rights significants enhancing the business opportunities and the quality of life.

Applications for LCACOC membership and fees can be obtained by contacting Dr. Ozelle Hubert by email dochubrrt7@gmail.com or call 251-387-0357