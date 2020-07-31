Medical Breakthroughs: Alcohol use + Depression commonalities + Benefits of laughing

by Samantha Williams

Excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 93,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. That’s according to new CDC research. The report shows more than half of deaths were due to drinking too much over time, from conditions like cancer, liver disease and heart disease.

Depression may be far more common than previously believed. A study at Yale University finds 30% of women and 17% of men have had major depressive episodes. Researchers say the probability of a first episode is especially high during adolescence.

And laughter may be the best medicine after all. Researchers in Sweden examined psychology students over a span of two weeks and found those who laughed more frequently were better equipped to deal with stress.