Overzealous Fan or Legend?: Alabama Super Fan Harvey Updyke Dead at 71

by Rashad Snell

University of Alabama super fan Harvey Updyke has died. Some call him an overzealous fan, some call him a true Crimson Tide legend, but nevertheless, what he did will always be remembered.

Updyke became famous, or infamous depending on who you’re asking, for poisoning the oak tree at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn. Toomer’s Corner is where Auburn fans gathered after big wins to throw rolls of toilet paper on the oak trees.

Updyke announced what he had done during the call-in segment of “The Paul Finebaum Show” in 2011. He said that he had poisoned the trees following Auburn’s 28-27 Iron Bowl victory over Alabama. The game would later be known as “The Camback”.

Updyke pleaded guilty to the crime in 2013 and served six months in jail. Also, the former Texas State Trooper was ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution for damage caused to the trees. Updyke had only paid about $6,900 of the restitution by October 2019.

On Thursday, July 30, Updyke’s son confirmed the death of the Alabama fan. Updyke’s daughter-in-law also confirmed the death with a tribute to him on Facebook.

Harvey Updyke, who was living in Louisiana at the time of his death, was 71-years-old.