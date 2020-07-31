Tuskegee Police Investigating Second Shooting of the Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tuskegee Police Department responded to a call of a subject shot in the 100 block of S. School St.

On the morning of July 31, around 11:30 A.M., the Tuskegee Police Department came into contact with a gunshot victim in the 200 block of W. Martin Luther King Hwy. He had fled the area of the initial shooting. The 35-year-old black male, Tuskegee resident, had sustained life threatening injuries.

Members of the Haynes Ambulance Service transported the victim from the scene to be air-lifted to an area hospital. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

A suspect is still being sought. If you have any information in relation to this incident please contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You can also contact the Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.