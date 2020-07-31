Typical August Heat Ahead

by Shane Butler



Here we go heading into August and our weather setup is typical for this time of the year. It’s the standard hot and humid with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. There’s no difference across our area this weekend. Temps will manage low to mid 90s for highs and lows in the low to mid 70s. Most spots stay rainfree but isolated showers/storms are definitely possible. This weather setup will linger through all of next week as well.

In the tropics, we continue to track Hurricane Isaias. It’s making its way through the Bahamas now, but will be impacting the Florida peninsula over the weekend. The forecast maintains it as a cat-1 hurricane with winds hovering around 80 mph. The forecast track continues to keep the hurricane well east of us. We don’t see any direct impacts across our area.

Try to keep cool out there over the hot weekend! The lake or pool will be ideal locations to try and beat this heat!