A Hot And Drier Early August Pattern

by Ben Lang

It was appropriately hot and humid for the first day of August, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The heat index peaked in the 100s in some spots. A weak front approaches our area tonight, and lingers across Alabama through early next week. The front won’t cool us down, but may be the focus for afternoon showers and storms through Monday. Hot and mainly dry (in terms of rain chances, at least…) characterizes our forecast later next week.

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers and storms could continue to develop this evening, mainly west of I-65. Models indicate showers and storms persisting beyond midnight, but eventually ending overnight. Expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Another typical early August day. High temperatures reach the low to mid 90s, with the heat index near or just over 100° at times. Isolated showers and storms develop during the afternoon through early evening, mainly west of I-65. Sunday night looks partly cloudy to mostly clear and warm, with lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

The first week of August will certainly feel like it, with highs in the low to mid 90s each day. Expect only an isolated coverage of showers and storms each afternoon, with dry nights. The rain chance gets very low late next week into the early part of next weekend. High temperatures increase to the mid and possibly upper 90s late next week through next weekend.

TROPICS:

Isaias weakened slightly back to tropical storm strength Saturday afternoon. Per the 4PM NHC advisory, it has sustained winds of 70 mph, positioned in the northwest Bahamas. The storm approaches the southeast Florida coast early Sunday morning. The latest forecast track from the NHC suggests it may not make landfall in Florida. Instead, it could produce hurricane-force wind gusts south to north along the entire Florida east coast. It eventually turns northeast, hugging the eastern US coast all the way to Maine. Isaias won’t impact central and south Alabama.