August Heat Rules

by Shane Butler

We’re dealing with typical August weather conditions. We see temps in the 90s and isolated afternoon showers or storms. It’s a pattern that will be sticking around for all of the upcoming work week. A frontal boundary is actually hovering overhead but leading to very little rain/storm activity for us. This boundary will linger but eventually fizzle out over us. Temps will continue to manage 90s for highs and there will be isolated showers/storms possible each afternoon.

The center of T.S. Storm Isaias continues to move northward just off the Florida Atlantic coast tonight. Heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas are impacting the east coast of Florida. Georgia and the Carolinas will begin to see direct impacts starting early Monday and lasting through late Tuesday.

Looks like we’re facing more mid to possibly upper 90s late in the week and into the upcoming weekend. Nothing unusual for this time of the year.