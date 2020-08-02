Three Weekend Shootings in Montgomery Leave Four Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating three shootings that happened Saturday evening, leaving four people injured.

Thirty-year-old Frederickus Sankey of Montgomery was arrested Sunday following a shooting Saturday night. MPD responded to the 500 block of Lawndale Lane after receiving a report of a person shot. When law enforcement arrived, an adult male was found with a serious gunshot wound. Sankey is in the Montgomery County detention facility charged with first-degree assault.

Shortly before that incident, MPD responded to the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue at 8:15 in reference to a person shot. There, an adult male was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No arrests have been made in the case.

The last shootings happened at 9:00 Saturday night in the 2100 block of East South Blvd in reference to two people shot.

We’re told the first, an adult female, was shot by an unknown person. The victim has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is being treated. The second victim, an adult male, says he was shot in the 000 block of Pocahontas Dr. The victim also has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is receiving treatment. There have been no arrests on either of these investigations.

