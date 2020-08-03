Hot With Low Rain Chances This Week

by Ben Lang

Plenty of heat with low chances for rain best describe early August for our area. After temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 90s across southeast Alabama Sunday, expect a similar story Monday afternoon.

Today and tonight:

A few stray showers or storms could develop after midday, but most locations stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s, with heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100°. Any showers that manage to form quickly fizzle away this evening. Isolated showers and storms could continue to develop this evening, mainly west of I-65. Models indicate showers and storms persisting beyond midnight, but eventually ending overnight. Expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

The chance for rain looks a bit better each afternoon, with another weak front pushing through our area Tuesday and stalling just to our south on Wednesday. However, the overall coverage of rain still looks isolated, so most of our area misses out on rainfall. High temperatures reach at least the low 90s each day, with lows in the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday:

Rain chances look slim to none, while high temperatures reach the mid 90s across most of our area.

This Weekend:

Widespread mid-90° heat continues with only isolated afternoon showers or storms each day.

TROPICS:

Isaias remains a strong tropical storms east of the northeast Florida coast. Per the 4AM NHC advisory, it has sustained winds of 70 mph, and could regain hurricane strength by early this afternoon. The latest NHC forecast calls for a US landfall somewhere along the South or North Carolina coast, possibly in the Myrtle Beach vicinity late tonight. Isaias could maintain tropical storm strength all the way to Maine while it tracks across the entire eastern seaboard.