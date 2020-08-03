Man Faces Slew of Charges After Leading Andalusia Police on Chase Following Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 22-year-old Andalusia man is being held in the Covington County Jail on $215,000 bond. Jamerick Rashad Taylor, 22, is charged with domestic violence 2nd degree, felony attempting to elude, assault 2nd, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On Monday, August 3, around 12:24 a.m., Chief Paul Hudson said the Andalusia Police Department received a report from Andalusia Health of a stabbing. The stabbing victim had been transported to the emergency room by a private vehicle. She told police she was stabbed in a domestic altercation.

Officers were working with her when an APD officer leaving the hospital encountered a vehicle matching the description of one believed to be being driven by the suspect on South Three Notch.

The officer turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up to elude officers, driving at speeds reaching 87 miles per hour on South Three Notch, around the Court Square, and out 8th Avenue to the bypass, where the suspect turned left and continued to Hwy. 29 South. The driver continued on Hwy. 29 to Our Country Store, formerly known as Carolina Grocery, where he went into the parking lot.

By this time, a county deputy who was assisting the APD was right behind the suspect. The suspect took a hard right and accelerated, striking an APD patrol vehicle with enough impact to flatten the tires and deploy air bags.

The suspect then fled on foot, but was apprehended and taken into custody within a minute.

Both the officer and the suspect were evaluated at Andalusia Health and released.

Taylor’s female victim was released and referred to YAP program for domestic violence victims. She is expected to make a complete recovery.

Hudson expressed his appreciation to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office and the Carolina Fire Department for their assistance in apprehending the suspect and working the scene of the wreck. Hudson also expressed his appreciation to deputies who helped cover calls in the city while APD officers dealt with the stabbing and pursuit.