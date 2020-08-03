UPDATE: Victim Identified in Montgomery’s 39th Murder of 2020

by Jonathan Thomas

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of Kennedy Rogers, 56, of Montgomery, that occurred on August 2.

On Sunday, August 2, shortly after 11pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, Rogers was located. He who had sustained a life threatening gunshot wound and was

pronounced dead on scene. This will be the 39th Murder of 2020.

There have been no arrests and no additional information is available pertaining to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call:

MPD at 625-2831

Secret Witness at 625-4000, or

Crimestoppers at 215-STOP (7867).