Montgomery County to Vote on School Funding

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, August 3, the Montgomery County Commission voted to add a tax referendum to the November presidential ballot. If approved by voters, beginning in 2023, Montgomery would increase the number of mills levied on property in Montgomery County for schools to 22 mills. Properties located in the City of Pike Road will not be affected.

MPS leaders today praised County Commissioners for their support of the referendum.

“It has been nearly thirty years since Montgomery County voters have had an opportunity to vote on school funding, and we are grateful that the Montgomery County Commission has given us a chance to ask voters to invest more into our schools,” said Clare Weil, the president of the Montgomery County School Board. “We have worked hard over the last few years to give students and teachers the resources they need to improve academic outcomes for all students. Dr. Moore and her team have done a tremendous job helping students, cleaning up our finances, enhancing school facilities, and putting in place strict accountability measures to protect the public’s investments. Today’s Commission’s vote shows great confidence in our ongoing efforts and an understanding that our schools are poised to move forward even further, together.”

“Tomorrow, teachers return to the classroom to begin final preparations for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Dr. Ann Roy Moore, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent. “Although the start of the school year will look very different this year, the County Commission today gave teachers a great back to school present. I am thankful for the support of County leaders and look forward to showing voters how increased funding will be invested to build a better MPS for students, a better MPS for teachers, and a better MPS for all Montgomery.