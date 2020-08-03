Montgomery Voters to Decide on Tax Increase Benefiting Public Schools in November

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery County residents will be voting on a tax increase, in the upcoming November election that would benefit Montgomery Public Schools.

After making its way through the legislature earlier this year, The Montgomery County Commission voted unanimously Monday, on a resolution to have the proposed tax increase on the ballot for voters to decide.

Currently, Montgomery County sits at the federal minimum for ad-valorem tax rate of 10 mills. The increase would raise the tax rate by 12 mills. MPS says the tax would raise about $33 million for the school system, and the the average family would pay about $12.75 more per month in property taxes.

“When you walk around or ride around, and see these dilapidated schools you wouldn’t want to send these schools to these buildings, and the county took a grandstand today” said Commission Chairman Elton Dean, after Monday’s vote.

The school system has about $250 million dollars in deferred maintenance. Alabama News Network took a look inside several MPS schools and the millions it will take to repair them. (See more here)

As the proposed tax hike made its way through the legislature, some lawmakers criticized it’s timing. MPS remains under state intervention, and a 2017-2018 audit revealed several employees had mishandled $700,000 in school funds.