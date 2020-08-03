The Typical Dogs Days Of Summer

by Shane Butler



We head into another work week with a very familiar weather pattern. The standard hot and humid with isolated showers or storms seems to be the rule. Temps will continue to manage low to mid 90s for highs. Most spots remain rainfree but there will be those areas that pick up a pop up shower/storm. We don’t see this changing throughout the work week.

Mean while, T.S. Isaias continues to close in on the SC coast tonight. Strong tropical storm force winds along with very heavy rain bounds the Carolina coast. The storms comes ashore this evening and then heads northward over the eastern coastal states. Major cities like New York and Boston will feel the impacts of this system. It will be well into the northern latitudes later this week.

Around here you can expect the typical dog days of summer to be in full force. We all deal with the heat and humidity but some will be lucky enough to receive a cooling late afternoon shower.