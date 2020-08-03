Tire and Rim Stolen from Wetumpka Dealership, Suspects Sought

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wetumpka Police Department is currently investigating a felony Theft that occurred at Choice Auto Sales. On August 2, around 4:45 p.m., two unknown males and one unknown female stole a tire and rim from Choice Auto Sales in Wetumpka.

The suspects were driving a silver car that appears to be a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Wetumpka Police Department needs help identifying these suspects.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the theft suspects through the released photos.

1/3 Suspect pic2

2/3 Suspects Vehicle

3/3 Suspect (25)





If you have any information regarding the identity of the unidentified suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!