Tire and Rim Stolen from Wetumpka Dealership, Suspects Sought
The Wetumpka Police Department is currently investigating a felony Theft that occurred at Choice Auto Sales. On August 2, around 4:45 p.m., two unknown males and one unknown female stole a tire and rim from Choice Auto Sales in Wetumpka.
The suspects were driving a silver car that appears to be a Chevrolet Cobalt.
The Wetumpka Police Department needs help identifying these suspects.
Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the theft suspects through the released photos.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the unidentified suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!