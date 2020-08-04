Alabama Department of Public Health to Provide Contact Tracing, Parental Notification of Coronavirus Investigations in Schools.

Personal information will not be released.

by Alabama News Network Staff

While many school districts are preparing for full virtual instruction, there are some districts that will begin with blended and in-person instruction.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has release their resources for monitoring, reporting, and notifying parents and staff of coronavirus investigations in schools.

View the entire “back to school toolkit” here.

The 85-page toolkit has instructions on how to report symptoms and how to use the dash board to report outbreaks.

Officials say ADPH will notify parents and staff of positive cases and possible exposure.

This year more than ever it is important for parents to have correct contact information on their students’ documents.

ADPH will notify parents of positive cases , exposure, and contact tracing by phone or letter.

“We will focus the investigation on the infected persons and the affected contacts in order to ensure the most appropriate guidance for isolation and home quarantine,” says Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH.

Landers says ADPH will follow HIPPA guidelines and maintain confidentiality, meaning the names of infected persons will not be released.