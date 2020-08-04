AUM Postpones Combined Spring and Summer 2020 Graduation Ceremony

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University at Montgomery’s combined spring and summer commencement ceremony in celebration of 2020 graduates has been postponed indefinitely due to public health concerns associated with large indoor gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. There has also been recent interstate travel restrictions.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Saturday, August 15, at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

All Spring and Summer 2020 graduates will be welcome to participate in a future commencement ceremony.

The university regrets any inconvenience the postponement may have caused graduating students, as well as their family and friends. No decision has been made regarding AUM’s December 2020 commencement ceremony.

AUM officials will continue to monitor guidance from public health officials.

Contact: Troy Johnson (334-235-4362)