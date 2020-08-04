Hot August Days With Low Rain Chances Ahead

by Ben Lang

We finally got the benefit of a sunnier and milder summer morning. Temperatures dropped into the upper 60s to low 70s just prior to sunrise. However, we’ll feel plenty of heat and humidity with a few showers or storms in the mix this afternoon.

Today and tonight:

Isolated showers/storms develop after midday, but most locations stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s, with heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100°. Any showers that manage to form fizzle away this evening. Tonight looks mild with lows in the low 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday:

Another day featuring isolated afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday and Friday:

Rain chances become even more scarce, with high temperatures in the mid 90s across most of our area.

This Weekend:

Widespread mid-90° heat continues with only isolated afternoon showers or storms each day.

Early Next Week:

Rain chances look a little better Monday and Tuesday, but high temperatures still reach the mid 90s.