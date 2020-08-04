Jobs: Aerotek Looking to Hire Over 200 Workers at Hiring Event

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Sheffield Career Center is hosting a Hiring Event for Aerotek, the recruiting and staffing agency for a solar farm construction project in Cherokee. Aerotek is hiring 200+ general laborers, forklift/skid steer operators, and heavy equipment operators. Base wages start at $15 per hour. Wages for heavy equipment operators are between $19-30 per hour.

The Hiring Event is Thursday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Career Center located at 500 S. Montgomery Ave., Suite 102, in Sheffield. The event is free and open to the public. Jobseekers can apply at the event or apply ahead of time by calling recruiters Shannon Wright at 843-972-1913 or Trace Moreno at 424-531-6088 or email résumé to shannowright@aerotek.com or tmoreno@aerotek.com.

SAFETY PROTOCOL: All jobseekers will be screened for temperature and masks are required. If the jobseeker does not have a mask, one will be provided. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. If there is an overflow, jobseekers will sign in at the front counter, return to their car and remain in their car until they receive a call to enter the building.

For more information about the Aerotek Hiring Event, contact Sherry Burdett at the Sheffield Career Center at 256.383.5610 Ext. 85901 or sherry.burdett@alcc.alabama. gov.

Members of the media should contact Public Information Officer Kelly Betts at 334.309.9013 or kelly.betts@labor.alabama.gov.