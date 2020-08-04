Mid To Upper 90s Late Week

by Shane Butler



There’s little relief from this August heat going forward. Temps continue to climb into the 90s and approach the upper 90s late week. A frontal boundary makes a run a us tonight and should be to our south Wednesday. The air may feel slightly drier, especially during the early morning hours Wednesday. Some showers or storms will remain possible each afternoon. The problem is most spots miss out on them. We see this being the case through the rest of the workweek and upcoming weekend. Moisture will be on the increase early next week. We expect our chance for showers and storms to increase a bit through at least the middle of next week. Until then, it’s your typical August hot and mainly rainfree weather pattern.