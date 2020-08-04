Two Male Teens Identified as Victims in Overnight Montgomery Double Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting Death Investigations following the shooting deaths of Jeremiah Chatman, 19, and Quamae Summerlin, 18, both of Montgomery.

On August 4, around midnight, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way after receiving a call of a subject shot. At the scene, two male victims were located with fatal gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased

on the scene. The victims were later identified as Chatman and Summerlin.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this Death Investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.