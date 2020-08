by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating a fatal double shooting.

The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. Police say two men were found shot to death.

1/5 IMG_3372

2/5 IMG_3371

3/5 IMG_3370

4/5 IMG_3368

5/5 IMG_3366









No arrests have been made so far. If you have any information that can help police you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this developing story.