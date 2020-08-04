Wave of Evictions Expected in Coming Months

by Alabama News Network Staff

Housing advocates fear that they could see a wave of evictions in the coming months, as states end moratoriums put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. One study estimates that as many as 23 million Americans are at risk of being evicted. Now, tenants across the country are starting to crowd courtrooms – or appearing virtually – detailing how the pandemic has upended their lives, from eliminating their jobs to making them and their families ill.

Some are low-income Black and Latino workers who have faced eviction before. But there are also plenty of middle-class families who for the first time for facing the prospect of becoming homeless

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)