Alabama Power Sends Crews to New Jersey for Storm Recovery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Power has announced that this morning, it sent 133 lineworkers and 94 support workers to New Jersey to assist utility company FirstEnergy in its storm response.

Alabama Power workers will help FirstEnergy subsidiary Jersey Central Power and Light. That utility serves 1.1 million customers in the central and northern parts of the state.

Tropical Storm Isaias began moving into New Jersey yesterday and produced heavy rains and high winds with gusts reaching 65 mph. Rainfall in portions of the state was expected to exceed 6 inches, according to Alabama Power.

In addition to supporting FirstEnergy, Alabama Power says it released more than 325 contract lineworkers to assist in storm restoration at various utilities along the East Coast.

“Our crews are prepped and ready to offer assistance in the restoration efforts following Tropical Storm Isaias,” said Kristie Barton, Power Delivery Services general manager. “As soon as it is safe to do so, which includes observing all of our COVID-19 safe practices protocol, we’ll be working to restore power as quickly as possible.”

Alabama Power’s help was coordinated through the mutual assistance program of the Southeastern Electric Exchange, an association of utilities.

— Information from Alabama Power